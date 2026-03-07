Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.19 and traded as low as $6.72. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 599,982 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on KODK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Kodak presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $645.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 353,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 65,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is a global technology firm specializing in imaging, printing and advanced materials. The company offers a wide array of products and services that enable customers to create, manage and share visual content across traditional and digital platforms. Its core offerings include graphic communications solutions, enterprise inkjet systems, packaging technologies, functional printing and micro 3D printing systems.

Kodak’s graphic communications segment serves commercial printers, packaging converters and publishing houses with offset plates, digital presses, workflow software and services designed to streamline production.

