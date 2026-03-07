Insider Selling: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) General Counsel Sells 360 Shares of Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Shannon Kelley sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.94, for a total value of $155,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 12,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,887.72. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.83. The stock had a trading volume of 440,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,182. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of -0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $492.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.72. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.01.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($2.61). The business had revenue of $321.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.36 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 210.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.71) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MDGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $964.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $900.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.31.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company’s pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.
The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.
