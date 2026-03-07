Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Insider Jason Strife Buys 7,690 Shares

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) insider Jason Strife bought 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $103,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 15,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,875.80. This represents a 95.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE NCDL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. 201,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 31.57%.The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

More Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending News

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 137.40%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders are buying stock — including CEO Kenneth J. Kencel (10,000 shares at ~$13.04), Director Kenneth Miranda (3,000 shares at $12.83), Jason Strife (7,690 shares at $13.40), VP John McCally (2,000 shares at $13.30) and Director Mat Linett (2,000 shares at $13.05) — signaling management confidence at current levels. SEC Filing (Jason Strife)

Multiple insiders are buying stock — including CEO Kenneth J. Kencel (10,000 shares at ~$13.04), Director Kenneth Miranda (3,000 shares at $12.83), Jason Strife (7,690 shares at $13.40), VP John McCally (2,000 shares at $13.30) and Director Mat Linett (2,000 shares at $13.05) — signaling management confidence at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors have been active: Invesco materially increased its stake in the 4Q, and other funds (Virtu, NewEdge, VARCOV, Almitas) adjusted positions — a sign of interest from larger holders. MarketBeat: Insider & institutional details

Institutional investors have been active: Invesco materially increased its stake in the 4Q, and other funds (Virtu, NewEdge, VARCOV, Almitas) adjusted positions — a sign of interest from larger holders. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly EPS marginally beat (reported $0.44 vs. $0.43 est.), which is supportive for income investors, but the beat was slight and leaves forward guidance/credit performance the focus area. Earnings summary

Quarterly EPS marginally beat (reported $0.44 vs. $0.43 est.), which is supportive for income investors, but the beat was slight and leaves forward guidance/credit performance the focus area. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 (annualized $1.44; ~10.9% yield). While yield is attractive to income buyers, the fund’s payout ratio is high (137%), making the dividend’s sustainability an open question. Dividend & DPR details

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 (annualized $1.44; ~10.9% yield). While yield is attractive to income buyers, the fund’s payout ratio is high (137%), making the dividend’s sustainability an open question. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets and trimmed expectations this week (Wells Fargo to $13.00; Truist lowered its prior target and reduced expectations; KBW trimmed its target) — increasing near‑term selling pressure and lowering the stock’s perceived upside. Wells Fargo price target cut Truist note

Several analysts cut price targets and trimmed expectations this week (Wells Fargo to $13.00; Truist lowered its prior target and reduced expectations; KBW trimmed its target) — increasing near‑term selling pressure and lowering the stock’s perceived upside. Negative Sentiment: Revenue in the quarter materially missed consensus ($26.36M reported vs. ~$49.6M expected), suggesting weaker origination/fee activity or timing effects — a key negative for a credit-focused closed‑end fund. Quarterly revenue miss

Revenue in the quarter materially missed consensus ($26.36M reported vs. ~$49.6M expected), suggesting weaker origination/fee activity or timing effects — a key negative for a credit-focused closed‑end fund. Negative Sentiment: High dividend payout ratio (137%) and headlines indicating a dividend cut or reset increase uncertainty around future distributions — a central driver for valuation of yield‑focused CEFs. Dividend concerns

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NCDL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 2,179.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 709,727 shares during the last quarter. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $7,374,000. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 360,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 235,674 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 231,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares during the period.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of direct lending instruments. Established in early 2022, NCDL focuses on privately negotiated debt investments in middle-market companies, primarily within the United States. The fund offers investors access to a segment of the credit markets that has historically been less correlated with public debt markets, aiming to capture yield premiums associated with private lending.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, unitranche financings and selectively structured mezzanine debt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.