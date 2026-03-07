Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 381.25 and traded as high as GBX 533. Hunting shares last traded at GBX 510.65, with a volume of 977,586 shares traded.

Positive Sentiment: Board-approved $40m share repurchase program allowing purchases of up to ~5.3% of shares — signals management thinks the stock is undervalued and supports EPS/ROE. Article Link

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 450 to GBX 580 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Hunting from GBX 440 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 536.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £756.29 million, a P/E ratio of -24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 449.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 382.11.

Hunting declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Stuart Brightman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 per share, for a total transaction of £77,600. Also, insider Margaret Amos acquired 5,136 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 387 per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.32. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

