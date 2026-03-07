Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.58 and traded as high as $12.20. Gladstone Land shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 608,632 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. iA Financial set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.6%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $486.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $41.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Corporation will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -466.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 164.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 699.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 184.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland in the United States. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on purchasing high-quality agricultural properties and leasing them to farmers under long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements. This model provides tenants with operational flexibility while generating stable, recurring rental income for investors.

The company’s portfolio spans several key agricultural regions across the country, including California, the Midwest, and parts of the Southeast.

