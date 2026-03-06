Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,578,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,620,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 943,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%

VO opened at $300.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $307.06. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.