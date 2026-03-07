Charlton Aria Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHARU) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Charlton Aria Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHARU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. 4,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charlton Aria Acquisition stock. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charlton Aria Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHARU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
The firm’s principal activities center on sourcing and evaluating potential acquisition targets, conducting financial and legal due diligence, negotiating transaction terms and completing a business combination that would define the company’s operating profile going forward.
