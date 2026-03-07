GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.30 and last traded at GBX 8.16. 1,358,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,377,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10.

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The firm has a market cap of £29.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.56.

About GCM Resources

(Get Free Report)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh. GCM Resources Plc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.