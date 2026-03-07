Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $67.80. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Private Bancorp of America from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Private Bancorp of America Trading Down 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $385.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.08). Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

