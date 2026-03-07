Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Trading Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.77 and last traded at C$5.65. 1,164,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,345,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VZLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Vizsla Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$6.40 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Vizsla Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.70.
Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Vizsla Silver
Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.
