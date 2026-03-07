ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Announces Dividend of $1.29

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 1.2918 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:USOI traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $54.85. 119,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,032. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73.

About ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

