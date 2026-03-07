Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for eBay (EBAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) in the last few weeks:

3/6/2026 – eBay had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – eBay had its price target raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – eBay had its price target raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – eBay had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – eBay had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2026 – eBay was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/20/2026 – eBay had its price target raised by Wedbush from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – eBay was given a new $94.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – eBay had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – eBay had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2026 – eBay had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/19/2026 – eBay was given a new $96.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

2/19/2026 – eBay had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2026 – eBay had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from $98.00.

2/19/2026 – eBay had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – eBay had its price target raised by BNP Paribas Exane from $90.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – eBay had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $101.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – eBay had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – eBay had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $94.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – eBay had its price target raised by Evercore Inc from $93.00 to $94.00.

2/19/2026 – eBay had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2026 – eBay had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – eBay had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – eBay was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from “sell” to “neutral”. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – eBay had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

2/17/2026 – eBay had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2026 – eBay was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/28/2026 – eBay had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by Citizens Jmp. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2026 – eBay had its price target raised by Arete Research from $91.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – eBay had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $77.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – eBay was given a new $112.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

1/13/2026 – eBay had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – eBay had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $80,588.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,743 shares in the company, valued at $458,693.41. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,597.40. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,870. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

