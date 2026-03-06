CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Up 7.8% After Analyst Upgrade

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.8% on Wednesday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock to a strong sell rating. The company traded as high as $80.66 and last traded at $79.50. Approximately 25,010,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 27,736,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.78.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWV. Melius Research set a $140.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

In other CoreWeave news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $3,243,977.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,731,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,854,629.40. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $286,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 169,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,384,342. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 4,340,085 shares of company stock valued at $373,147,282 in the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Won a multi‑year agreement to power Perplexity’s AI inference workloads, validating CoreWeave’s performance positioning in the high‑margin inference market and supporting long‑term revenue growth. Read More.

Backlog surged to $66.8B (up >4x YoY), giving strong contract visibility that supports management's aggressive expansion plan and future revenue conversion.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage with an "Outperform" and a $140 price target, signaling conviction in CRWV's multi‑year growth runway despite current headwinds.

Company presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (analyst/transcript coverage) — useful for model/visibility but not an immediate catalyst.

Multiple class‑action filings and numerous law‑firm deadline notices following Q4 results — litigation risk, potential legal costs and management distraction that typically pressure share prices.

Large Q4 loss (~$452M), soft guidance and reports of a $30–$35B 2026 capex plan have sparked "capex shock" concerns — raises near‑term cash‑flow and profitability risk despite backlog.

Negative analyst moves (Sanford C. Bernstein "underperform/strong sell" coverage) and recent CFO share sales amplify downside sentiment and signal caution to some investors.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

