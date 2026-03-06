Pcs Edventures!.Com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pcs Edventures!.Com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.12. Pcs Edventures!.Com shares last traded at $0.1201, with a volume of 25,020 shares.

Pcs Edventures!.Com Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Pcs Edventures!.Com

Pcs Edventures! Com, Inc is a U.S.-based educational technology company that specializes in supplying hardware, software and accessories designed to support digital learning initiatives in primary and secondary education. The company’s product portfolio includes protective carrying cases for tablets and laptops, charging carts, audio accessories and related peripherals optimized for classroom deployment.

In addition to hardware, Pcs Edventures! markets proprietary and third-party learning applications focused on STEM curriculum, coding and interactive instructional content.

