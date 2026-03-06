Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.06 and traded as low as GBX 1.17. Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 1.32, with a volume of 1,845,973 shares.

Futura Medical Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.03.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc (AIM: FUM) is the developer of innovative sexual health products, including lead product Eroxon® and products WSD4000 and Eroxon® Intense. Our core strength lies in our research, development and commercialisation of topically delivered gel formulations in sexual health products.

Sexual health issues are prevalent in both men and women. ED impacts 1 in 5 men globally across all adult age brackets, with approximately half of all men over 40 experiencing ED and 25% of all new diagnoses being in men under 40.

