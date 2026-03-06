Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.06 and traded as low as GBX 1.17. Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 1.32, with a volume of 1,845,973 shares.
Futura Medical Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.03.
Futura Medical Company Profile
Sexual health issues are prevalent in both men and women. ED impacts 1 in 5 men globally across all adult age brackets, with approximately half of all men over 40 experiencing ED and 25% of all new diagnoses being in men under 40.
Read More
