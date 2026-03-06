GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Keith Meister Purchases 140,026 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) Director Keith Meister bought 140,026 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $11,368,710.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,228,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,093,498.50. This trade represents a 4.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GeneDx Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:WGS traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.48. The company had a trading volume of 105,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -113.97 and a beta of 2.03. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $170.87.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $120.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 14.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GeneDx by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 5.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 664.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WGS. Wells Fargo & Company raised GeneDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on GeneDx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

