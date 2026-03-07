Lear (NYSE:LEA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEA. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lear from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lear from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on Lear in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised Lear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.27.

NYSE:LEA opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.44. Lear has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $142.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. Lear had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $1,345,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,891.91. The trade was a 30.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry Albert Kemp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.31, for a total value of $954,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,929.13. This represents a 28.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,220 shares of company stock worth $3,986,427. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 258,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 177,632 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lear by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,826,000 after buying an additional 71,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

