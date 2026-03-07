Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Makes New $551,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 693.3% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 101.4% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $194.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.48. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $436,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 495,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,841,359.85. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $4,433,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 56,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,290. This represents a 29.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 577,492 shares of company stock valued at $107,933,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $260.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

