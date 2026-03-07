HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

HUB Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 139,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 61,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,808,000 after buying an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Tower from $217.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.35.

American Tower Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $188.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $166.88 and a 1 year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. American Tower’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 126.16%.

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly cash distribution to $1.79/share (5.3% increase versus prior quarter), payable April 28; the raise supports the stock’s income appeal and pushes the yield to roughly 3.8%. Read More.

Board raised the quarterly cash distribution to $1.79/share (5.3% increase versus prior quarter), payable April 28; the raise supports the stock’s income appeal and pushes the yield to roughly 3.8%. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage with a Market Perform rating and $205 price target (~8.5% above current levels) — a modest positive signal but not a bullish endorsement. Read More.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage with a Market Perform rating and $205 price target (~8.5% above current levels) — a modest positive signal but not a bullish endorsement. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital issued a Hold (sector perform) on AMT, signaling limited near‑term upside from their perspective and contributing to mixed analyst sentiment. Read More.

RBC Capital issued a Hold (sector perform) on AMT, signaling limited near‑term upside from their perspective and contributing to mixed analyst sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent press pieces (e.g., “Balances 2025 Strength With 2026 Reset”) and assorted analyst target trims reflect a view that 2025 performance was solid but 2026 requires a reset — this keeps the story mixed for growth vs. valuation. Read More.

Recent press pieces (e.g., “Balances 2025 Strength With 2026 Reset”) and assorted analyst target trims reflect a view that 2025 performance was solid but 2026 requires a reset — this keeps the story mixed for growth vs. valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares (≈$7.9M at the sale price), cutting his stake by ~58% — a sizable insider sale that can be perceived negatively by investors even if for personal/liquidity reasons. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. This represents a 91.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

