Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO is Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,678 shares during the period. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF comprises about 11.7% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $18,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 37,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 613.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIVO opened at $45.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Increases Dividend

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.1863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This is a boost from Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

