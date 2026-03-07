HUB Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,724 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

HUB Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in MSCI by 39.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MSCI by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore lifted their price objective on MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MSCI from $590.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $671.78.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $569.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $571.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.62. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $626.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $822.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.51 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a net margin of 38.36%.The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,901,450. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $524.18 per share, for a total transaction of $3,145,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,493,047 shares in the company, valued at $782,625,376.46. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

