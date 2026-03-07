Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Castellan Group increased its position in Chevron by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 20,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 87.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Chevron by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,197 shares of company stock worth $187,128,404 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Argus set a $203.00 target price on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. launches $20B tanker reinsurance program, supporting crude above $90 and reducing shipping-risk premium — higher crude prices improve Chevron’s upstream margins and cash flow. Read More.

U.S. launches $20B tanker reinsurance program, supporting crude above $90 and reducing shipping-risk premium — higher crude prices improve Chevron’s upstream margins and cash flow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and institutions are increasingly bullish: several firms have raised price targets (one recent note pushes target toward $210), reflecting confidence in Chevron’s cash returns and dividend profile — this supports buy-side interest. Read More.

Analysts and institutions are increasingly bullish: several firms have raised price targets (one recent note pushes target toward $210), reflecting confidence in Chevron’s cash returns and dividend profile — this supports buy-side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raise and income story remain supportive — Chevron recently increased its quarterly payout, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors amid higher commodity prices. Read More.

Dividend raise and income story remain supportive — Chevron recently increased its quarterly payout, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors amid higher commodity prices. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst landscape: while some firms lift targets, others trim fair-value estimates — consensus remains split (buys, holds, sells), which can limit sustained momentum despite positive headlines. Read More.

Mixed analyst landscape: while some firms lift targets, others trim fair-value estimates — consensus remains split (buys, holds, sells), which can limit sustained momentum despite positive headlines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Michael Wirth and other senior execs disclosed multi‑million‑dollar stock sales in early March — this often prompts near‑term caution and profit‑taking. Read More.

Significant insider selling: CEO Michael Wirth and other senior execs disclosed multi‑million‑dollar stock sales in early March — this often prompts near‑term caution and profit‑taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational disruption: Chevron has suspended certain production (e.g., Leviathan-related outages / force majeure reports) tied to regional hostilities — potential near-term volume losses and uncertainty for specific assets. Read More.

Operational disruption: Chevron has suspended certain production (e.g., Leviathan-related outages / force majeure reports) tied to regional hostilities — potential near-term volume losses and uncertainty for specific assets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader geopolitical volatility (Strait of Hormuz attacks and halted tanker traffic) raises supply‑and‑policy risk that can cause sharp swing trading and higher insurance/shipment costs — a double‑edged sword for oil majors. Read More.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.38 and a 200-day moving average of $160.73. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $192.41. The company has a market capitalization of $379.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.