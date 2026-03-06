UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $49.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.75.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 5.2%

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.46. 289,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.84 million, a P/E ratio of -163.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $71.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $874.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.89 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,083,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,240,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,259,512. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 254,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,464 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,833,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,082,000 after buying an additional 805,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 19.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,459,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,327,000 after acquiring an additional 237,741 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13,737.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,982,000 after buying an additional 923,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,756,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Here are the key news stories impacting Cracker Barrel Old Country Store this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 EPS beat consensus (reported $0.25 vs. est. -$0.10) and revenue slightly topped estimates ($874.8M vs. $862.9M) — investors rewarded the beat with an after‑hours pop. Zacks: Q2 Earnings Beat

Q2 EPS beat consensus (reported $0.25 vs. est. -$0.10) and revenue slightly topped estimates ($874.8M vs. $862.9M) — investors rewarded the beat with an after‑hours pop. Positive Sentiment: Cracker Barrel declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share (ex‑div April 10), supporting income investors and yield attractiveness (≈3.3%).

Cracker Barrel declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share (ex‑div April 10), supporting income investors and yield attractiveness (≈3.3%). Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the results — most notably Truist to $47 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $35 (equal weight) — which can provide upside momentum from the buy/equal weight community. MarketScreener: Truist PT to $47

Several analysts raised price targets after the results — most notably Truist to $47 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $35 (equal weight) — which can provide upside momentum from the buy/equal weight community. Neutral Sentiment: UBS raised its target to $31 and kept a Neutral rating — effectively signaling limited near‑term upside from that shop. StreetInsider: UBS PT Raised

UBS raised its target to $31 and kept a Neutral rating — effectively signaling limited near‑term upside from that shop. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call coverage notes “progress amid pressure” — management is executing some fixes but comps and margins remain challenged; read the call summary/transcript for specifics that could drive near‑term operational guidance. TipRanks: Earnings Call Summary

Earnings call coverage notes “progress amid pressure” — management is executing some fixes but comps and margins remain challenged; read the call summary/transcript for specifics that could drive near‑term operational guidance. Negative Sentiment: Management narrowed FY26 sales outlook and issued revenue guidance slightly below consensus (~$3.2–3.3B vs. Street ~$3.3B), keeping uncertainty around full‑year recovery and limiting conviction. PR Newswire: Q2 Results & Outlook

Management narrowed FY26 sales outlook and issued revenue guidance slightly below consensus (~$3.2–3.3B vs. Street ~$3.3B), keeping uncertainty around full‑year recovery and limiting conviction. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side and independent commentary remains bearish — e.g., Citigroup kept a Sell rating despite raising its PT to $28, and at least one Seeking Alpha piece argues the stock still deserves a downgrade. These views can pressure the name if operational improvements don’t accelerate. Seeking Alpha: Critical Take

Some sell‑side and independent commentary remains bearish — e.g., Citigroup kept a Sell rating despite raising its PT to $28, and at least one Seeking Alpha piece argues the stock still deserves a downgrade. These views can pressure the name if operational improvements don’t accelerate. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of short‑interest spikes appear to contain anomalous zero values and are not a meaningful signal at this time (data likely erroneous); monitor official short‑interest filings for genuine moves.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.