Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $130.20 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $182.19. The firm has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.99.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Mizuho upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Shopify from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.64.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

