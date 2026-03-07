Wells Fargo & Company Cuts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $3.50

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on GoodRx from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GoodRx in a report on Friday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $773.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. GoodRx had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $194.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.

In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.

