Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.45 Million in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $138.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

