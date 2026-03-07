HUB Investment Partners LLC Invests $8.38 Million in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47,952.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,539,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,790 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,853,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,193,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 527,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after buying an additional 269,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 338,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after buying an additional 213,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

COWZ stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.