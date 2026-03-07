HUB Investment Partners LLC Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after buying an additional 42,722 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 784,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,600,000 after buying an additional 49,638 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 532,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after buying an additional 186,925 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 470,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 408,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 0.9%

BATS CALF opened at $45.38 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

