Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 159,800 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 443.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,838 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,800 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,965 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the airline’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,678 shares of the airline’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

