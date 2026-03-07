General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GM. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

