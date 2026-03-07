Telsey Advisory Group Increases Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $25.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

BBWI opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 8.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

