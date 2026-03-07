Adam Symson Buys 26,910 Shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Symson purchased 26,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,297.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,164,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,846.33. This trade represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

E.W. Scripps Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $4.57 on Friday. E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $560.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.82 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SSP. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $3.00 to $3.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 67.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting E.W. Scripps this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leadership and directors buying shares — CEO Adam Symson bought 26,910 shares (~$3.69 avg) and multiple directors (Charles Barmonde, Monica Holcomb) added positions, signaling management confidence and reducing available float. Read More.

Leadership and directors buying shares — CEO Adam Symson bought 26,910 shares (~$3.69 avg) and multiple directors (Charles Barmonde, Monica Holcomb) added positions, signaling management confidence and reducing available float. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder materially increased stake — Corina S. Granado bought large blocks (260,000 shares at ~$3.91 on Mar 3 and ~70k shares at ~$4.17 on Mar 4), pushing her above the 10% threshold; that is a high-visibility vote of confidence and may tighten free float. Read More.

Major shareholder materially increased stake — Corina S. Granado bought large blocks (260,000 shares at ~$3.91 on Mar 3 and ~70k shares at ~$4.17 on Mar 4), pushing her above the 10% threshold; that is a high-visibility vote of confidence and may tighten free float. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Small strategic acquisition — Scripps agreed to buy WTVQ (Lexington, KY) for $15.8M, a targeted TV-market add that should modestly expand local ad reach and revenue potential. Read More.

Small strategic acquisition — Scripps agreed to buy WTVQ (Lexington, KY) for $15.8M, a targeted TV-market add that should modestly expand local ad reach and revenue potential. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data looks effectively zero but appears noisy/rounded — the report shows no meaningful short-interest and is unlikely to be a primary driver of price action. Read More.

Short-interest data looks effectively zero but appears noisy/rounded — the report shows no meaningful short-interest and is unlikely to be a primary driver of price action. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain a concern — the Feb. 25 quarter missed EPS expectations (reported ($0.06) vs. $0.46 expected) and showed negative margins/ROE; sustained upside depends on margin recovery and execution. Read More.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified U.S. media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1878 by Edward Willis Scripps, the company began as a newspaper publisher before expanding into broadcast television, cable networks and digital journalism. Today, Scripps combines a legacy of local news reporting with a growing portfolio of national cable channels and digital platforms.

Scripps operates more than 60 television stations across over 40 markets, delivering local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming to communities in both large and mid-sized U.S.

Featured Stories

