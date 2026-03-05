Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 368,173 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $127,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average is $100.24. The company has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.15 and a 52-week high of $101.46.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

