Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 71,702 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 300.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,702 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.12% of National Vision worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in National Vision by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 14.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on National Vision from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Vision from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Key Headlines Impacting National Vision

Here are the key news stories impacting National Vision this week:

National Vision Trading Up 9.0%

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -967.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $503.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.