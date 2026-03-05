Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,983 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 47,795 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $152.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.95. The stock has a market cap of $438.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.