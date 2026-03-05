The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,683,104 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the January 29th total of 8,098,155 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,192,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,192,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Positive Sentiment: Beat on the latest quarter — NYT exceeded EPS and revenue estimates with continued revenue growth and healthy margins; that supports valuation and investor confidence in the digital-subscription model.

Positive Sentiment: Escalating international news is driving traffic and engagement, which typically boosts subscription retention and pageviews. Heavy coverage of the unfolding Iran conflict and global reactions can increase short-term audience monetization and subscriber interest. Global Leaders Brace for the Fallout From Trump's Fast Metastasizing War

Neutral Sentiment: Analytical coverage of market moves (energy vs. A.I.) positions NYT as a go-to source for investors and professionals, supporting long-term reader value though not an immediate revenue lever. What the Extraordinary Market Volatility in Asia Says About Energy and A.I.

Neutral Sentiment: Interactive and local election result pages (e.g., Arkansas Secretary of State primary) reliably attract regional audiences and time-sensitive traffic; steady engagement but more incremental to national revenue. Arkansas Secretary of State Primary Election Results 2026

Interactive and local election result pages (e.g., Arkansas Secretary of State primary) reliably attract regional audiences and time-sensitive traffic; steady engagement but more incremental to national revenue. Negative Sentiment: Broader market selloffs — Asia markets fell on energy-fueled risk-off moves — can compress media multiples and weigh on cyclical ad spending, creating downward pressure on NYT’s stock despite higher readership. Markets in Asia Plummet as Energy Fears Offset A.I. Optimism

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim set a $63.00 price objective on New York Times and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on New York Times from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Argus raised New York Times to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

NYSE NYT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. New York Times has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. New York Times had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.18%.The company had revenue of $802.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $140,739.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,886.04. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in New York Times by 519.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 4,591.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

