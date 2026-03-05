Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 436,771 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 29th total of 358,303 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.55. The stock had a trading volume of 36,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,538. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $150.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.27.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lindsay will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Lindsay by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,342,000 after acquiring an additional 25,251 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Lindsay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,741,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,736,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Lindsay by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 269,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after buying an additional 76,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,874,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a U.S.-based manufacturer of agricultural irrigation and infrastructure products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company has built a reputation for designing and producing center pivot and lateral‐move irrigation systems under the Zimmatic brand. These systems feature advanced controls, precision sprinklers and automated monitoring technology that help growers optimize water use, improve crop yields and enhance sustainability in a variety of row-crop, specialty crop and forage operations.

Beyond its core irrigation business, Lindsay operates an infrastructure segment that delivers engineered products and services for water and roadway management.

