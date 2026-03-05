Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 109.75 and last traded at GBX 110, with a volume of 59197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 250 to GBX 230 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 230.

The firm has a market cap of £72.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.72.

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.

We deliver three core services:

• Specialist recruitment – encompassing permanent and temporary recruitment, executive search and interim management.

• Recruitment outsourcing – enabling organisations to transfer all, or part of, their recruitment needs to us either through recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) or contingent workforce solutions (CWS).

• Talent Advisory – supporting the growth of organisations through market intelligence, talent development, and future of work consultancy.

Our employees are passionate about powering people and organisations to fulfil their unique potential.

