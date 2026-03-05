Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Drops By 17.0%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,374 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the January 29th total of 17,323 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 92,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 45,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,607. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: JRS) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive levels of current income. The fund pursues its objective through investments primarily in equity and debt securities of real estate companies, including publicly traded REITs, real estate operating companies and mortgage-backed securities. By holding a mixture of equity and fixed-income positions, it aims to achieve a balance of income generation and potential for capital appreciation.
The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes diversification across geographic regions and real estate sectors.
