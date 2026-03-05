Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Drops By 17.0%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,374 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the January 29th total of 17,323 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 92,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 45,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,607. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 674,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 140,914 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 83,927 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 30,790 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3,975.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 469,139 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 401,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: JRS) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive levels of current income. The fund pursues its objective through investments primarily in equity and debt securities of real estate companies, including publicly traded REITs, real estate operating companies and mortgage-backed securities. By holding a mixture of equity and fixed-income positions, it aims to achieve a balance of income generation and potential for capital appreciation.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes diversification across geographic regions and real estate sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.