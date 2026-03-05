StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) versus Perfect (NYSE:PERF) Financial Contrast

Perfect (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Perfect has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Perfect and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perfect 1 0 0 0 1.00 StoneCo 2 3 7 0 2.42

Profitability

StoneCo has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.34%. Given StoneCo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Perfect.

This table compares Perfect and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perfect 6.71% 2.42% 1.92% StoneCo 15.38% 21.55% 4.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Perfect shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of StoneCo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perfect and StoneCo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perfect $69.15 million 1.81 $4.64 million $0.05 29.50 StoneCo $2.53 billion 1.56 -$280.92 million ($0.54) -25.65

Perfect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perfect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StoneCo beats Perfect on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perfect

Perfect Corp. is a software as a service technology company, which engages in the business of developing makeup virtual try-on solutions. Its solutions include virtual try-ons for makeup, nail art, hairstyles, beard dye and styling, eyewear, jewelry, advanced skin diagnostic technology, foundation shade finder, and interactive artificial reality makeup application tutorial platform. Its brands include Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, e.l.e., benefit, Sally Hansen, Belcorp, Decorté, NARS, Aveda, Madisonreed, kate, Sofina iP, Jillstuart, Cosnova, Beekman, Marianna, Ardell, tarte, and Coffret D’or. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, France, and Others. The company was founded by Alice H. Chang on February 13, 2015 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

