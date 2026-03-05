Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,754 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $581,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 118,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,407,982.40. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $7,237,508.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,535,887.52. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Toll Brothers from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $190 price target (~24% upside from current levels), providing a near-term bullish analyst catalyst. Article Title

NYSE TOL opened at $153.46 on Thursday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $168.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 12.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

