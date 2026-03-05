Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Given New $680.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $680.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

NYSE TDY opened at $682.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $608.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.16. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $419.00 and a 52 week high of $693.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,390,688. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total transaction of $1,576,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,936.24. This trade represents a 48.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $767,307,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $428,664,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7,237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 309,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,385,000 after purchasing an additional 305,337 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,367,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $698,238,000 after buying an additional 274,976 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,791,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

