Insider Buying: Lifestyle Communities (ASX:LIC) Insider Buys A$60,132.00 in Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Free Report) insider JoAnne Stephenson acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$60,132.00.

Lifestyle Communities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.07, a current ratio of 38.37 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Lifestyle Communities alerts:

About Lifestyle Communities

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.