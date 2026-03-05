Insider Buying: Lifestyle Communities (ASX:LIC) Insider Buys A$60,132.00 in Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Free Report) insider JoAnne Stephenson acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$60,132.00.
Lifestyle Communities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.07, a current ratio of 38.37 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.01.
About Lifestyle Communities
