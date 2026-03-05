Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 94.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $548,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $335.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.64.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
