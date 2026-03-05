Insider Selling: Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) SVP Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVMGet Free Report) SVP Rodrigo Davoli sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $150,995.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,646.64. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SLVM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49. Sylvamo Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sylvamo by 605.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,233,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,829 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,072,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,777,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 34.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 546,336 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the second quarter worth approximately $15,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

