Insider Selling: Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) SVP Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) SVP Rodrigo Davoli sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $150,995.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,646.64. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sylvamo Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of SLVM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49. Sylvamo Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sylvamo by 605.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,233,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,829 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,072,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,777,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 34.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 546,336 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the second quarter worth approximately $15,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLVM

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.