Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Price Up 38.5% – Should You Buy?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 38.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.25 and last traded at GBX 9. 952,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 305,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of £170.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.75.
About Sound Energy
Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry. Phase 2 will see gas delivered to the Maghreb-Europe pipeline. Our exploration portfolio continues to hold multi-Tcf upside potential.
Natural gas is a key part of Morocco’s de-carbonisation strategy, displacing power generation from carbon-intensive coal.
