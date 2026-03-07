Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Price Up 38.5% – Should You Buy?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 38.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.25 and last traded at GBX 9. 952,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 305,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of £170.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.75.

About Sound Energy

Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.

Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry. Phase 2 will see gas delivered to the Maghreb-Europe pipeline. Our exploration portfolio continues to hold multi-Tcf upside potential.

Natural gas is a key part of Morocco’s de-carbonisation strategy, displacing power generation from carbon-intensive coal.

