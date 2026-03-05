Insider Buying: E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Director Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) Director Monica Holcomb purchased 7,500 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,325.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,859.55. This trade represents a 45.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

E.W. Scripps Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,848. The firm has a market cap of $390.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $560.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.82 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. Research analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,722,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 871,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,671,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 60,729 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 151.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,599,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 2,169,640 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,442,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,318,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research lowered E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $3.00 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, E.W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSP

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified U.S. media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1878 by Edward Willis Scripps, the company began as a newspaper publisher before expanding into broadcast television, cable networks and digital journalism. Today, Scripps combines a legacy of local news reporting with a growing portfolio of national cable channels and digital platforms.

Scripps operates more than 60 television stations across over 40 markets, delivering local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming to communities in both large and mid-sized U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.