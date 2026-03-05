Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 13,973 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $71,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,769,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,996 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 110.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,396,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,711,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,631 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $320.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

