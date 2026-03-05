Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,279,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 286,616 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $416,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 32.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,115,000 after acquiring an additional 464,820 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Popular by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,779,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after buying an additional 283,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 14.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,082,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132,826 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Popular by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 954,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,290,000 after acquiring an additional 244,108 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $135.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.00. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $149.31.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.36. Popular had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 18.75%.The business had revenue of $806.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In related news, Director Alejandro M. Ballester sold 2,360 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $312,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,992.50. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alejandro M. Sanchez sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $204,373.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,002.75. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Popular from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.55.

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company’s product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

