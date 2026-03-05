Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 89.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.54. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

